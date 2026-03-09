Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $82.53 million and approximately $101.79 thousand worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,850,000 coins. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @kubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.kubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times. KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

