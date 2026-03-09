Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ADT (ADT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ADT (NYSE: ADT) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2026 – ADT had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – ADT had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – ADT had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – ADT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.40 price target on the stock.

2/16/2026 – ADT was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

