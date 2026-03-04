Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Campbell’s traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1913009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the third quarter worth about $77,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.83%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

