Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,136.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,054.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,947,690.28. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,300. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

