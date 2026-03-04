Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,612,869 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 1,239,498 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 579,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Locke Peirce purchased 3,200 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $151,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,076. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,255 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SKWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 35,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

