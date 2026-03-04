Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Issues Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Here are the key takeaways from Metro Bank’s conference call:

Metro delivered a record FY2025 with an underlying profit of GBP 98 million , the highest revenue, NII and NIM in its history (exit NIM 3.17%), a RoTE of 6.4% and a 7% reduction in costs.

, the highest revenue, NII and NIM in its history (exit NIM 3.17%), a RoTE of 6.4% and a 7% reduction in costs. Commercial and corporate origination accelerated — GBP 2 billion of new loans in 2025 (almost triple the level two years ago), an GBP 800 million pipeline, a 66% loan‑to‑deposit ratio and LCR >300% supporting further growth capacity.

of new loans in 2025 (almost triple the level two years ago), an pipeline, a 66% loan‑to‑deposit ratio and LCR >300% supporting further growth capacity. Management outlines a clear mechanical path to materially higher returns — treasury roll‑offs and the optional MREL call in April 2028 underpin guidance of >13% RoTE by Q4 2026, >15% in 2027 and >18% in 2028.

Guidance and downside risks reflect rate uncertainty — NIM guidance was widened lower, management disclosed a 50bp parallel shock sensitivity (~GBP 23m impact rising to ~GBP 41m annualized for 2027), and the group will rely on hedging, deposit beta and cost actions to offset rate weakness.

Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113.40. 5,474,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,109. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 76.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.59. The firm has a market cap of £763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metro Bank

About Metro Bank

In other news, insider Jaime Gilinski Bacal bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £605,000. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

