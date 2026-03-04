WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $9.46. WEBTOON Entertainment shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 254,950 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.82). WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: Company highlights full‑year 2025 revenue growth (2.5% YoY; 3.9% on a constant currency basis) and reported cash and cash equivalents of roughly $582 million with no debt — a defensive balance sheet that can support content investment and M&A optionality. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company highlights full‑year 2025 revenue growth (2.5% YoY; 3.9% on a constant currency basis) and reported cash and cash equivalents of roughly $582 million with no debt — a defensive balance sheet that can support content investment and M&A optionality. Positive Sentiment: Management is engaging the investor community by scheduling participation in upcoming investor conferences — increases visibility and provides an opportunity to outline strategy and cost/revenue levers. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management is engaging the investor community by scheduling participation in upcoming investor conferences — increases visibility and provides an opportunity to outline strategy and cost/revenue levers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want line‑by‑line color on user metrics, content costs and FY26 priorities but don’t change the headline story on results. WBTN Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want line‑by‑line color on user metrics, content costs and FY26 priorities but don’t change the headline story on results. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations on profit and revenue: the company reported a sizable EPS shortfall and revenue slightly below consensus; Q4 revenue declined ~6.3% YoY and net margin remained negative — headline misses are a principal reason for downward pressure. WEBTOON earnings and call

Q4 results missed expectations on profit and revenue: the company reported a sizable EPS shortfall and revenue slightly below consensus; Q4 revenue declined ~6.3% YoY and net margin remained negative — headline misses are a principal reason for downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $317M–$327M versus a ~$347.5M consensus — the guidance cut is a clear near‑term negative catalyst, increasing upside risk to analysts’ estimates. (Guidance disclosed in company filings/earnings materials.)

Management lowered Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $317M–$327M versus a ~$347.5M consensus — the guidance cut is a clear near‑term negative catalyst, increasing upside risk to analysts’ estimates. (Guidance disclosed in company filings/earnings materials.) Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded WBTN from Buy to Hold, setting a $11.50 price target (slightly below recent trading) — analyst downgrade adds selling pressure and signals reduced conviction on near‑term growth.

HSBC downgraded WBTN from Buy to Hold, setting a $11.50 price target (slightly below recent trading) — analyst downgrade adds selling pressure and signals reduced conviction on near‑term growth. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation risk: a securities‑fraud shareholder action survived a motion to dismiss, which preserves potential legal overhang and uncertainty for long‑term holders. Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims

WBTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

