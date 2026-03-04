Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $100.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 130,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $1.73 vs $1.65 est. and revenue $1.02B vs $975.8M est.; revenue grew ~45.6% YoY and management cited strong contributions from recent additions. These metrics underpin the upside re-rating. MarketBeat Earnings Release

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $1.73 vs $1.65 est. and revenue $1.02B vs $975.8M est.; revenue grew ~45.6% YoY and management cited strong contributions from recent additions. These metrics underpin the upside re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.50 (vs. consensus ~$5.89) and issued revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.5B — the billings/guidance beat materially increases forward earnings visibility. Business Wire: Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.50 (vs. consensus ~$5.89) and issued revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.5B — the billings/guidance beat materially increases forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Helly Hansen acquisition is cited as a near-term growth driver (company scheduling a Helly Hansen Investor Day for Sept. 2, 2026) — signals management expects sustained contribution and is laying out a longer-term plan for the brand. Business Wire: Helly Hansen Investor Day

Helly Hansen acquisition is cited as a near-term growth driver (company scheduling a Helly Hansen Investor Day for Sept. 2, 2026) — signals management expects sustained contribution and is laying out a longer-term plan for the brand. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target from $95 to $100 and kept a Buy rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and room for upside versus the recent trade level. Benzinga: BTIG Price Target Raise

BTIG raised its price target from $95 to $100 and kept a Buy rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and room for upside versus the recent trade level. Neutral Sentiment: Wrangler launched a limited‑edition collaboration with Avirex — positive for brand marketing and younger consumer reach but likely modest near-term financial impact. Business Wire: Wrangler x Avirex Collab

Wrangler launched a limited‑edition collaboration with Avirex — positive for brand marketing and younger consumer reach but likely modest near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and conference call transcripts are available for deeper read on margin drivers, channel performance and FX exposure — useful for modeling but no new headline beyond the beats and guidance. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

