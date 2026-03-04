Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.5%
GUG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Employing a dynamic asset allocation framework, the fund’s management team adjusts exposures based on market valuations, economic outlooks and risk assessments.
