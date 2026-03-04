Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide current income while preserving capital. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including corporate debt obligations, bank loans, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and credit-linked notes. Through active portfolio management, JQC aims to capture income opportunities across different sectors and credit quality tiers.

JQC’s portfolio construction emphasizes flexibility, enabling the fund to shift allocations among investment-grade and below-investment-grade credit depending on market conditions.

