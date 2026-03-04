Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$266.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$266.36.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$235.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$186.10 and a 52-week high of C$248.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$227.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$225.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.18, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

