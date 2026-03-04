PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,617. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.