Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $357.56 and last traded at $354.0210. 83,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 99,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $787.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.80.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Biglari

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $463.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,449.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,335,713 shares in the company, valued at $618,889,261.42. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,376. Company insiders own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Biglari by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 41.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Biglari by 128.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biglari by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

