NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 13,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Singular Research raised NCS Multistage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

