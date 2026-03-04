Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SailPoint (SAIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL):

3/3/2026 – SailPoint is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – SailPoint was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.

3/2/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – SailPoint is now covered by FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – SailPoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – SailPoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – SailPoint had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 52,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,033,276.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,034,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,663,540.69. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $88,201.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,043,319 shares in the company, valued at $20,417,752.83. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last three months.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

