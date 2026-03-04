Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SailPoint (SAIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL):
- 3/3/2026 – SailPoint is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – SailPoint was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.
- 3/2/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – SailPoint is now covered by FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – SailPoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – SailPoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – SailPoint had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint
In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 52,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,033,276.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,034,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,663,540.69. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $88,201.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,043,319 shares in the company, valued at $20,417,752.83. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last three months.
Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
