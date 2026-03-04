Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.22. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

