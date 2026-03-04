Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 31,093 shares.The stock last traded at $32.15 and had previously closed at $31.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

