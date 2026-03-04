Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

Operational progress: Full-year gross margin improved to 38.3% (up ~410 bps) and Adjusted EBITDA improved 51% to -€29.5m, while labor and OpEx were reduced ~25% YoY, showing meaningful cost and margin recovery.

Full-year gross margin improved to 38.3% (up ~410 bps) and Adjusted EBITDA improved 51% to -€29.5m, while labor and OpEx were reduced ~25% YoY, showing meaningful cost and margin recovery. Refinancing nearing close: Management reports creditor support covering >86% of existing debt and a proposed capital structure (€55m term loan, €63.2m bullet, €52.3m working-capital line plus a €22.5m liquidity package including €10m equity), expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Management reports creditor support covering >86% of existing debt and a proposed capital structure (€55m term loan, €63.2m bullet, €52.3m working-capital line plus a €22.5m liquidity package including €10m equity), expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Top-line weakness and missed guidance: FY revenue fell to €145.1m (-11% YoY) and Q4 revenue €33.7m missed guidance; DC sales were especially weak (down ~41% QoQ and ~32% YoY) and management says refinancing uncertainty has constrained participation in some RFQs.

FY revenue fell to €145.1m (-11% YoY) and Q4 revenue €33.7m missed guidance; DC sales were especially weak (down ~41% QoQ and ~32% YoY) and management says refinancing uncertainty has constrained participation in some RFQs. Product and go-to-market initiatives: New offerings (Supernova PowerRing, CTEP-certified Supernova and accelerating Quasar 2 sales) plus a sales/service reorganization (new CBO, hires, expanded installer support) are expected to drive recovery in revenue.

Shares of NYSE:WBX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Wallbox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company’s product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

