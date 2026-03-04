Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Releases Earnings Results

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%.

NYSE:ARDT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 354,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.46. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Positive Sentiment: Ardent confirmed it will participate in March investor conferences — a chance for management to engage with investors and address the receivables/accounting issues directly, which could help calm markets if management provides clear updates. Ardent Health to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Multiple national law firms (Hagens Berman, RGRD, Bronstein Gewirtz, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, others) are actively soliciting Ardent investors to join or lead a securities class action tied to disclosures covering July 18, 2024–Nov 12, 2025; that cascade of notices increases litigation risk and ongoing headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and others point to an alleged ~$97M “accounting shock” tied to Ardent’s use of a rigid “180‑day cliff” to reserve for uncollectible accounts — an approach the complaints say contradicts prior statements about detailed historical collection reviews. That specific allegation is the core catalyst for the prior ~33% stock drop and could lead to financial restatements, reserves, or regulatory scrutiny. ARDT WRITE OFFS: Hagens Berman Investigating Claims…

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ardent Health from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 724,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

