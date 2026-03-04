Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 25th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CEV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California personal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities, with a portfolio focus on California debt obligations. Its tax-exempt income objective makes it a specialized option for investors in higher tax brackets seeking steady tax-advantaged distributions.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-service obligations that finance public utilities, transportation, education and healthcare facilities within California.

