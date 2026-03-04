Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 276,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.