Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 276,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.97.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.
The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.