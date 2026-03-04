Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 48,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,529. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

