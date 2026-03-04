Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 195,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 352,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.