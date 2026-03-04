Short Interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Increases By 23.0%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,998,350 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 29th total of 4,876,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
REGENXBIO Trading Up 5.2%
NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 876,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.
In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.
