Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,633 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 29th total of 10,804 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

QQQS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 8,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ. QQQS was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

