Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,283 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) — designation follows positive Phase 2 data and a Phase 3 enrollment; this can speed review and raises the commercial potential of a new immunology asset. PR Newswire

FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) — designation follows positive Phase 2 data and a Phase 3 enrollment; this can speed review and raises the commercial potential of a new immunology asset. Positive Sentiment: Drug pipeline momentum: J&J reported encouraging early results for oncology candidate pasritamig and is preparing Phase 3 plans; continued progress across immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) is offsetting some revenue headwinds. Yahoo Finance

Drug pipeline momentum: J&J reported encouraging early results for oncology candidate pasritamig and is preparing Phase 3 plans; continued progress across immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) is offsetting some revenue headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Market context: broader Dow strength is supporting JNJ’s move higher today as large-cap pharma recovers, giving momentum to shares. Kalkine Media

Market context: broader Dow strength is supporting JNJ’s move higher today as large-cap pharma recovers, giving momentum to shares. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and cadence: J&J scheduled an investor conference call for April 14 to review Q1 results — a routine event that could provide guidance/clarity but is not immediate catalyst. Business Wire

Investor events and cadence: J&J scheduled an investor conference call for April 14 to review Q1 results — a routine event that could provide guidance/clarity but is not immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Income appeal: J&J appears on several March dividend-stock lists, reinforcing steady-income investor interest but offering limited short-term price impact. Blockonomi

Income appeal: J&J appears on several March dividend-stock lists, reinforcing steady-income investor interest but offering limited short-term price impact. Neutral Sentiment: Conference presentation material (TD Cowen transcript) gives investors detail on strategy and pipeline execution; useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate mover. Seeking Alpha

Conference presentation material (TD Cowen transcript) gives investors detail on strategy and pipeline execution; useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate mover. Negative Sentiment: Bayer legal action: Bayer has initiated a legal challenge related to prostate-cancer product claims — this creates regulatory and litigation risk that could weigh on sentiment and add to uncertainty. Yahoo Finance

Bayer legal action: Bayer has initiated a legal challenge related to prostate-cancer product claims — this creates regulatory and litigation risk that could weigh on sentiment and add to uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance: some sell-side notes (Bank of America reiteration/Hold) point to limited near-term upside despite better oncology estimates — tempers rally expectations. TipRanks

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

