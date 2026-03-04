Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tillman Hartley LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.5%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

