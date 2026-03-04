NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NWT Uranium Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of CPTRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares. NWT Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.27 and a quick ratio of 30.27.

NWT Uranium Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

