NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
NWT Uranium Trading Up 4.9%
Shares of CPTRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares. NWT Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.27 and a quick ratio of 30.27.
NWT Uranium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NWT Uranium
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for NWT Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWT Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.