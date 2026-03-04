iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 74,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 29,249 shares.The stock last traded at $118.2140 and had previously closed at $121.92.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $639.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,616 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

