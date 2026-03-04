NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 703,258 shares.The stock last traded at $33.9350 and had previously closed at $35.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 32,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,425.40. This represents a 57.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 45,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,605,934.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,085. This represents a 45.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,128 shares of company stock valued at $37,170,889. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $6,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.