United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management Has $24.17 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 102,914 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.1% of United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

