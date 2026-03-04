Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21. Honeywell International has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.