C John Wilder Sells 33,176 Shares of AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Stock

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder C John Wilder sold 33,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $111,471.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,445,548 shares in the company, valued at $102,297,041.28. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of AleAnna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $348,131.13.

On Monday, March 2nd, C John Wilder sold 22,224 shares of AleAnna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $75,783.84.

AleAnna Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 62,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. AleAnna Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 million, a P/E ratio of 94.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AleAnna presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNA. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AleAnna in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AleAnna in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in AleAnna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AleAnna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AleAnna Company Profile

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

