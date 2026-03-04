United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $10.0930. 4,004,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,749,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.