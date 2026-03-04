Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Genius Sports’ conference call:

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius reported strong 2025 results with group revenue of $669 million (+31%) and group Adjusted EBITDA of $136 million (20% margin) , its best annual performance since 2021.

Genius reported strong 2025 results with group revenue of and group Adjusted EBITDA of , its best annual performance since 2021. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $810–820M revenue and $180–190M Adjusted EBITDA and said the Legend acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with a pro‑forma annualized target of ~ $1.1B revenue and $320–330M Adjusted EBITDA (~30% margin, ~50% FCF conversion).

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and said the Legend acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with a pro‑forma annualized target of ~ revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (~30% margin, ~50% FCF conversion). Management positioned Legend as a technology‑first audience monetization platform (claimed ~118M users) that generates high‑LTV customers and outlined four near‑term revenue synergies—cross‑sell, audience monetization, scaling to leagues/teams, and distribution of Genius products—which could materially expand addressable market (≈+70% into iCasino).

Management positioned Legend as a technology‑first audience monetization platform (claimed ~118M users) that generates high‑LTV customers and outlined four near‑term revenue synergies—cross‑sell, audience monetization, scaling to leagues/teams, and distribution of Genius products—which could materially expand addressable market (≈+70% into iCasino). Free cash flow declined in 2025 partly due to roughly $30M of non‑recurring litigation/M&A costs, the media segment will shift some arrangements from gross to net reporting (reducing reported top‑line growth though improving margins), and the Legend deal remains subject to regulatory approval.

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.7%

GENI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 2,917,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genius Sports by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,503 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,194,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.