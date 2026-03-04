Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund focuses on investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in the state of Arizona. Its portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-purpose municipal securities backed by state and local governments and quasi-governmental agencies.

The fund employs fundamental credit analysis to select bonds that meet rigorous quality standards, aiming to preserve principal while generating tax-advantaged income.

