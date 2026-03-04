Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CGBD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 27.38%.The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.