Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.4%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 27.38%.The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

Featured Stories

