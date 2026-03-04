Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,089 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 11,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aeries Technology stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology Corporation develops and manufactures advanced wafer cleaning and surface preparation equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company’s product portfolio includes megasonic immersion scrubbers, spray modules, spin clean and dry systems, and related consumables designed to remove particulates, residual films and metallic contaminants from silicon wafers. These systems support critical front-end and back-end processes in wafer fabrication, ensuring high yields and reliability for integrated circuit and device manufacturers.

In addition to its core cleaning platforms, Aeries Technology expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Stratos Photonics, a provider of optical packaging and photonic device assembly equipment.

