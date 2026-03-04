Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.1818.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $98,154.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,100,000. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $34,350,512 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,747,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 156,186 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 84,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

