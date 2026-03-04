Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.1818.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th.
View Our Latest Report on ALGT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,747,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 156,186 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 84,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.8%
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.
In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.