Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 210.50 on Friday. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 262.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.84, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Moonpig Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.