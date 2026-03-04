Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.80 to $3.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trivago N.V. ADS Trading Up 2.4%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.98 on Friday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.