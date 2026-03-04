CarParts.com (PRTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CarParts.com Stock Up 4.3%

PRTS stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 345.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 171.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 93,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.

Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.

