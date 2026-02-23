Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Arete Research upped their target price on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.57.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $223.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $216.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

