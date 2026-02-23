Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $943.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,544.45. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,907.95. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.