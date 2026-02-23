Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Aura Minerals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 153,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.
We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.
