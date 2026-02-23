CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. William Blair cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.21.

CarMax Stock Down 0.2%

CarMax stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,429,000 after buying an additional 4,780,903 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,717.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $159,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,985,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,023,000 after buying an additional 300,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CarMax by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,522,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,074,000 after buying an additional 1,494,205 shares during the period.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

