National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $187.2410 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.