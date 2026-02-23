Tempus AI (TEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $362.5520 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.
- Positive Sentiment: Tempus launched a pan‑cancer HRD‑RNA algorithm intended to improve tumor detection and HRD calling — the product release is being cited as a direct catalyst for recent upside in the stock. Tempus Shares Jump On AI Cancer Tool
- Positive Sentiment: Company is rolling out new AI tools across oncology, cardiology and mental health, signaling commercialization breadth beyond sequencing and bolstering the growth narrative that investors are rewarding. AI-Driven Innovation Accelerates Tempus AI’s Expansion Across MedTech
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an “outperform” and a $100 price target, providing a high‑profile bullish endorsement that likely supported recent buying interest. Mizuho initiation coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage by Robert W. Baird started, increasing institutional visibility; new coverage can boost liquidity but doesn’t guarantee directional moves absent model updates. Tempus AI Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and a Benzinga options deep‑dive show elevated retail/derivative interest — signals of higher short‑term volatility and active positioning rather than fundamental change. Tempus AI Options Trading: A Deep Dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces (Zacks, Forbes) debate valuation and Q4 metrics — spotlighting that Tempus trades at a premium to traditional metrics and remains unprofitable on GAAP, which frames both upside expectation and valuation risk. Is TEM Stock A Buy At $60?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite product and coverage catalysts, fundamentals (negative GAAP profitability, elevated debt/equity) and technicals (current price below both 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages) increase downside risk if sentiment fades or earnings miss expectations. Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tempus
In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 596,035 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 88.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.
The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.
