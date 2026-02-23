Tempus AI (TEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $362.5520 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.

TEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 596,035 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 88.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

