ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $292.5370 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.99 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Featured Articles

