Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9%

WES opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 30.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.33%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

